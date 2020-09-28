SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been a rise in coronavirus cases at UMass Amherst. The university is tracing a large number back to an off-campus party.
The university and the town of Amherst are working closely to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The town manager said the cluster that popped up last week was expected.
An off-campus party is to blame for the spread of the coronavirus at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
According to the university, there are now 18 students with the virus linked to the party. That’s up five from the previous report on Friday. In total, 39 off-campus students have tested positive since August. That's 0.7% of the student population.
“The students were off-campus. They were known to have socialized together and a number of them attended a party together,” campus spokesman Ed Blaguszewski said.
Blagszewski said the university has been doing contact tracing since the cluster outbreak.
They are still waiting for some more test results to come back.
“All the students involved that we have identified are either in isolation if they have tested positive or are in quarantine,” he said. “We are working closely with our partners in Amherst.”
Western Mass News reached out to Amherst’s Assistant Town Manager Dave Ziomek to get a better idea as to how the university and the town are teamed up to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We are doing a lot of outreach to students, to student rentals,” he said. “We have a very well-designed program that includes Amherst police officers team members and our COVID ambassadors that are going out in neighborhoods.”
Since colleges have been open, many have been cracking down on gatherings in the state.
At the beginning of September, 11 students from Northeastern University were dismissed after violating the schools COVID-19 health protocols.
In August, Boston University sent a letter to students stating if students go to a large gathering or party, they would be suspended.
Blagszewski said at UMass, they aren’t looking to kick students out, but instead want to build relationships for contact tracing.
“Cases are reported off to the Dean of Students Office if we think it is appropriate, and those cases will be reviewed under the code of conduct, but that’s not our emphasis,” he said. “But we understand if there are repeated concerns or egregious behavior, those will go to the dean for review, but we want students to participate in the contact tracing.”
Students who may have attended that party or had contact with students at that party are in isolation. The school is waiting for more test results to come back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.