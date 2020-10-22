SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fausey Elementary School in West Springfield is delaying their in-person reopening after two staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19.
The school will remain fully remote until November 5.
Western Mass News is taking a closer look at how the challenge of securing substitute teachers is playing a role in the decision-making process.
Due to the number of possible exposures, officials said too many staff members have to quarantine right now, putting transition into hybrid learning on hold at Fausey.
It’s not easy to find substitute teachers in a non-pandemic year, according to West Springfield Superintendent Tim Connor.
“This year has been even more of a challenge,” Connor noted.
Three COVID-19 cases and multiple exposures have sidelined Fausey Elementary School from re-opening for partial in-person classes this coming Monday as schools in the rest of the district plan to do.
“The challenge is right now, is making sure that we have those spaces covered,” Connor added.
Connor told Western Mass News one solution the district is using involves paraprofessionals who usually assist teachers in the classroom.
“We’re using our paraprofessionals and we increased pay to give them some incentive,” Connor noted.
Still, Connor said new subs are needed.
“We’re always still taking on new subs as we can get them,” Connor explained.
Lydia Martinez, assistant superintendent for Springfield Public Schools, added, “So far, we have not needed to use our day-to-day subs.”
Springfield Public Schools, a much larger district that’s still fully remote, is taking a different approach with a group of subs permanently on the payroll.
“We have what we call ‘zone subs’ and so we have one for just about every single school in the district already,” Martinez noted.
Because the school district hasn't started hybrid learning, COVID-19 exposures haven’t been a concern yet.
However, when they do, Martinez said they may have to use of day-to-day subs if they can’t get enough coverage. She said each potential exposure will require careful consideration.
“Every scenario, the data will have to be taken into account before a decision is made whether it’s a school-based decision or it’s a citywide decision,” Martinez said.
In West Springfield, half of Fausey’s younger students in grades one and two will begin in-person learning on November 5. The other cohort will begin November 9. Grades three through five will start on November 9 as well.
