LONGMEADOW/CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holiday season is upon us and things feel extremely different this year amidst the pandemic.
Changes in celebrations are leading to challenges in the turkey supply chain--with people choosing to err toward smaller celebrations, suppliers are buying different this year.
Western Mass News spoke with several local businesses to see how they are adjusting their business needs.
Alexis Vallides, store manager of Amata's market in Longmeadow says she's scaling down the store's catering efforts to accommodate customers.
"You know a 10lb turkey is about as small as you can get for a turkey so even for some people who are having a gathering of two that's just too big so they may get a turkey breast and go ahead and get a few parts like a few turkey drumsticks just to get some dark meat in there," said Vallides. "Everything's just going to be a little bit different this year."
Less large gatherings means more small groups coming in to buy their own Thanksgiving staples. Amata's has been preparing for more foot traffic by taking down displays to give guests more shopping and floor space.
They're also working with suppliers to get smaller items like butternut squash on shelves. The store is also encouraging pre-orders.
Larry Katz, owner of Arnold's Meats in Chicopee says he has seen a decline in wholesale. He normally does a lot of business with companies and restaurants, but with them not being open on Thanksgiving Day and many universities still participating in remote learning, it has changed the dynamic drastically.
"Well business wise, it's crazy...we do a lot with colleges, and for example UMass kids are not back in school and we do a lot of business with UMass. Not this year because of what's going on," said Katz.
Arnold's Meats typically has six to seven truckloads of turkeys but they don't want to get stuck with excess product this year. Even redistributors of frozen turkeys aren't bringing in as much variety in sizes.
Normally, Katz says he has about 20 pages of pre-orders for Thanksgiving. This year so far he's had eight.
Despite it all, both Katz and Vallides say employee morale has been top notch and they could not be more grateful for their staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.