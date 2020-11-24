(WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of thousands of lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 10,000 in the Bay State.
That is leaving many families to wonder how they'll get through the holiday season without loved ones.
This is Annie McNeal dancing in celebration last Thanksgiving. Her family called her a queen.
However, sadly just over a week ago, McNeal passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 73.
Her son, Daryl Gibbs, is heartbroken to go through the holidays without her.
“My mom, Annie, was an incredible woman. She raised four kids and she’s a very proud and very, very helpful woman,” Gibbs explained.
The pandemic is forcing a change in plans for most as we head into the holiday season.
Unfortunately, Gibbs, who owns Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods in Springfield, is one of those who will spend this time without a loved one due to COVID-19.
When the pandemic began, his mother made more than 200 masks for him to have available at his store, which are now protecting many of his customers.
“…And it was so dear to her that she could help people with this COVID,” Gibbs added.
However, on a Thursday, his mother fell ill to COVID-19.
Last Tuesday, she was put on a ventilator and she passed away Friday.
Now, Gibbs and his siblings are heading into the Thanksgiving holiday grieving.
“It’s going to be extremely hard for us, but she always taught us that the love that you have for people will get you through this.
Dr. Stuart Anfang of Baystate Health told Western Mass News that the first thing to do, if you’re in this situation, is to recognize that you’re not alone, you shouldn’t suffer in silence, and it’s okay to let people know that you’re feeling down.
Anfang offered things to help cope with a loss, like doing something that brings back a nice memory of the person who is no longer here.
“Some people might set them a space at the table or serve one of their favorite foods or take a moment to toast in their memory, something that brings them into your holiday celebration,” Anfang explained.
While his heart aches missing his mom, Gibbs has a message for others.
“Please, please listen to what the people are saying. Stay clear. You have to be clean, wear your mask, okay? Because it’s so important. If you don’t have to get together, don't get together. It’s so important until we get through this thing,” Gibbs noted.
Anfang said to make sure you’re taking care of yourself, meaning getting enough sleep, making sure your nutrition is okay, and recognizing that you will get through this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.