NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—COVID-19 protocols dominated the Northampton Board of Health meeting Thursday night. As the city considers possible capacity limits for larger venues.
In Thursday night’s meeting, community members expressed their concerns about capacity limits, but also the rate of transmission within the city.
"When you're crowded indoors, it's reassuring to know they're being safe," said Greg Blackman, a Northampton resident.
The opinions of Northampton community members vary when discussing possible capacity restrictions for businesses.
"By capping audiences at this point, would really destabilize our business.”
The agenda for Thursday night's Board of Health meeting discussed current COVID-19 protocols, and the possibility of new ones.
A hot topic among members: the idea of reimplementing capacity restrictions for large venues.
"The mask compliance is pretty much non-existent. So, it's really a fantasy to think that those venues are safe if they are not properly ventilated and if people are eating and drinking."
In their discussion The board expressed their concerns about people removing their masks to eat or drink, while sitting in a close, crowded setting, such as a movie theatre...
"That seems to be a place where I do think it makes sense for people to need to wear their mask and not be taking it off to eat or drink."
Ultimately, the board said it would be difficult to define which venue falls into that category. And the ones they think might, already have protocols in place.
The board deciding to release a list of strong recommendations of best practices to local businesses, with a few members planning to meet with community leaders to discuss other solutions to stop the spread of the omicron variant in the city.
The Board also discussed other COVID-19 protocols such as the mask mandate, which they decided to keep in place for the time being.
