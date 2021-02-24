SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 safety regulations have affected those who struggle with body image in different ways.
There are several impacts the pandemic has had on those dealing with an eating disorder or body dysmorphic disorder.
It's national eating disorder awareness week and experts said the pandemic may have made it harder for those struggling with an eating disorder and maybe a little easier for those dealing with body dysmorphia.
More than 30 million Americans struggle with some sort of eating disorder about a third of those are men and boys.
Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder are illnesses that thrive in isolation.
Rebekah Bardwell Doweyko, Assistant Vice President of Clinical Operations for Connecticut and Western Mass. from Walden Behavioral Health said some people may be having an even harder time now because they have to see themselves on a camera all day during Zoom calls.
“People that had preexisting eating disorders are seeing an increase in the severity of those symptoms and an increase in the need for hospitalization during the pandemic,” Doweyko said.
On the other hand, the face masks we wear every day may provide a sense of relief for those who deal with body dysmorphic disorder, which is a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder focusing on one's body image.
Doweyko said mask-wearing has in many cases improved functionality for those with body dysmorphic disorder, especially if the physical flaw they are focused on has to do with their face.
“So wearing a mask allows them to be covered in public, and it also saves them from being confronted with the reflective surfaces that we encounter every day, whether they are the windows of a bus or mirrors in a store,” Doweyko said.
But the Vice-Chair of Psychiatry at Baystate Health, Stuart Anfang, said masks are a temporary solution, not a long-term cure.
“The mask if you're not treating the underlying condition when the mask goes away, I would expect the symptoms to come back. Whether it's counseling, or therapy or CBT, or medication management, help is available, and nobody needs to suffer in silence,” Anfang said.
For more resources, if you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder or body dysmorphia click here.
