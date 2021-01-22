WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It's that time of year when parents are looking into a summer camp for their kids, but how will COVID-19 impact plans this year?
The gym at the Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield, currently for remote learning, will transform into a space filled with students ready for summer camp in a few months.
"We are already planning for summer camp, kind of, looking forward to what we can offer for our families," said the director of operations at Boys and Girls Club of West Springfield, Michael Macleod. "Right now, they’re doing remote learning, and we would like to establish more programs as we used to in the past, and now that we have a good set of regulations, we can start planning for that."
Macleod told Western Mass News that the state has already released guidelines for them and other summer camps to follow.
"We are license with the Department of Early Education and Care, and with that, they have a whole set of regulations playbook and guidelines. That has been very helpful," he noted.
This latest development makes it possible for them to begin planning as they prepare to open registration soon.
"Registration will begin in the next few weeks, usually February, winter break. We will be getting that out for parents to register so, stay tuned for that," he explained. "It is first-come, first-serve, but we will start with our kids who are currently registered to see what the need is there and then will open up the other spots to everybody else as they become available."
They said with current restrictions in-place, availability will be limited. They said they will try to follow the same model they did last summer to increase numbers.
"There was a lot of need for care, and we were able to meet that lay summer to a certain extent, but we did max out," Macleod said. "We opened offsite programs for a couple of extra kids so that we could benefit them getting as many kids to the program as we could."
If restrictions change, they will be ready to pivot as the state requires.
"We will move with it. We have set up our programs to be as flexible and fluid as they can be. We can make adjustments as need be," he noted. "Whether they be more restrictive or if they open up some of the restrictions and we're able to add more kids, we'll be prepared and ready to go for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.