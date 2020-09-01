SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents across the Commonwealth are heading out to vote Tuesday in the primary election.
This comes as more than 800,000 people in Massachusetts have already voted - many by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
With so many people voting early or mailing in their ballots, polling locations we checked in with seemed to be slower than normal.
Plastered on the wall at the Greenleaf Community Center in Springfield is a reminder to voters of the “Safe Standing Zone.”
It’s just one of many precautions being taken today to make sure people can cast their votes in the primary election while also staying safe from the coronavirus.
“We have out partitions right here. We have our hand sanitizer, our wipes. We are wiping everything down, we are cleaning as they go,” said Melissa Williams, clerk at the Greenleaf Community Center polling location.
Williams said people who come in to vote use disposable pencils and blue makers on the ground make sure people stand apart.
“It’s way different. The six feet apart is different. The mask is different, but overall, the people have been really good,” Williams said.
Voter Mark Early added, “You are keeping your distance, you sanitize, you know, make sure everyone is safe.”
However, these safety measures did not stop people in Springfield from exercising their right to vote.
“There is a lot of turmoil going around in the country. You just have to make that conscious effort to vote, you know. There are a lot of things going on,” Early added.
Meanwhile, Williams said when the polls close, it’s going to take some time to count all the ballots.
“At the end of the night, we have to count them all and then we have to send them downtown, so they can add them all up and get the results of who won or who lost,” Williams said.
You still have time to come down and vote at any location. The polls are open until 8 p.m.
