EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City and officials have worked hard to make sure voters stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
There has been a steady flow of people coming in to Easthampton High School since the polls opened this morning.
This is the first time Eastampton has had all of their precincts voting in one place.
City officials said a lot of work was put into making sure everyone stays safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
We are told every polling booth is sanitized before and after a voter uses it.
All of the pens are sanitized as well.
They also have masks on hand, if anyone needs one, and there is plexiglass between the voters and volunteers.
Western Mass News spoke with the clerk for Easthampton’s Precinct 3, who says safety is their top priority.
“It is incredibly safe. We do a great job. We have great volunteers and staff. We keep everything sanitized constantly, so when you come to vote, your vote will count and you will feel safe doing so,” said Amy Wrist, clerk for Precinct 3.
There is also at least six feet between each voting booth and hand sanitizer is being given out as well.
“Definitely has a clean pen when I was going and receiving my ballot. I have never really touched hands with anybody, and I was offered hand sanitizer multiple times when I was walking throughout the building, so definitely a safe procedure,” first-time voter Akivha Mazile said.
Polls across the state close at 8 p.m.
