SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 is continuing to run rampant through Springfield and is affecting school systems, first responders, and now daycares. Square One has closed nine of its classrooms due to positive cases.
While Square One has had to shut down three-quarters of its classrooms, daycare operators told us only about two and a half percent of their students are actually positive for the virus.
“It's another round of crisis mode here,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of development and communication for Square One.
Allard spoke with Western Mass News on Tuesday after the daycare was forced to close nine of its classrooms due to positive COVID-19 cases among children.
“We feel horrible for the impact that this has on families who are relying on us so they can go to work…They rely on us for breakfast and lunch and high-quality care and their child’s learning needs,” Allard explained.
Allard also said that 30 percent of Square One’s family childcare providers have had to close. She told us only 12 of the roughly 500 total students the agency serves have tested positive for the virus, but those cases impact everyone.
“Unfortunately, if a child in a classroom tests positive, the classroom needs to be closed down temporarily…So those children who have been exposed to the positive child, unfortunately, are not able to attend,” Allard added.
This comes as Springfield city officials said they saw 317 new COVID-19 cases among children under ten in the week of December 26. Many of the students Square One serves are not yet eligible for a vaccine, but Allard said she’s hoping this week is the peak.
“It’s certainly our hope that we'll see the numbers start to decline and be able to have the classrooms all fully functioning again,” Allard said.
Allard said Square One has had a mask mandate and cleaning protocols in place since the start of the pandemic and will continue to do what they can to reduce transmission in classrooms.
