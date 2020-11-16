SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 is taking a toll on two critical operations in and around the city of Springfield -- the Police Department and the hospitals.
Health officials said the second wave of the coronavirus is here, and it’s having a big impact in Springfield.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood spoke out at the weekly coronavirus briefing at City Hall in Springfield on Monday. She said the coronavirus is hitting her department hard.
“We have 20 who are out with COVID-19,” she said. “They’re positive, and I have about five who are awaiting tests.”
Mayor Domenic Sarno said more cases could lead to new measures.
“The commissioner and I have put state police on notice. We might have to call in the State Police to help us,” he said.
Not only are police officers being affected, but two of the 20 are recruits in the academy.
If more officers in training come down with the COVID-19, classes may have to go virtual.
“We are prepared should more test positive or should mass police training council come in and say, ‘Look, you can’t continue,’ we can go to a Zoom type for maybe a week or two, but obviously that can’t continue for too long,” he said.
Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center, said overall, the coronavirus is not trending in the right direction.
“This morning we have 19 hospitalized patients for COVID,” he said. “We have had as many as 24 within the last week. We have also seen our test positivity rate increased to over 6 percent now for two consecutive weeks having tested nearly 3,000 people last week.”
The news from Baystate Health is similar.
“This rapid increase has come to western Massachusetts and Baystate Health at the beginning of November,” officials said. “Baystate Health had about 40 patients across the state. Today, we are at 88 -- more than double in just two weeks.”
With cases on the rise, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack said staffing has also become an issue.
“Today, we have about 1,500 openings,” he said. “Many people have decided to retire early. Dome had left work because of child care needs or parents, others have had to do homeschooling. Others have had to continue in their work.”
That's more than double the number of job openings at Baystate before the pandemic.
Some hospitals across the country are allowing healthcare workers with the coronavirus to continue to work with COVID patients.
Western Mass News asked Keroack if that is something that will happen here, and he said not at this time.
