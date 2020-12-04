SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 testing is being postponed Saturday at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
AMR said because of the bad weather forecast for Saturday, the free 'Stop the Spread' testing will be postponed.
Testing will resume either Sunday or Monday, depending on conditions.
No appointment is necessary at the drive-through site, but AMR encourages advance registration to help for faster testing.
