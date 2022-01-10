SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- AMR has announced that the 'Stop the Spread' testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed on Tuesday.
The decision was made in consultation with Springfield officials and is for the safety of AMR personnel due to possible exposure to expected cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills.
Drive-thru testing will resume on Wednesday and run regular hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends.
No appointments are necessary, but AMR urges people to scan the QR code at the site to register in advance to help with faster testing.
Holyoke Health Director Sean Gonsalves noted that the site at HCC will also be closed Tuesday due to the cold weather.
