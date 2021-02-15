SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine each day, but it’s mostly those over the age of 75.
This leaves a large portion of people waiting for the state to open up vaccine eligibility, and while they wait they could be exposed to the virus.
Western Mass News got answers on how busy COVID-19 testing sites are, as most of the state is still unvaccinated.
“You need to find out if you’re carrying the virus doing a PCR test is a good way to know if you’re carrying the virus,” American Medical Response Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a scramble to get reliable tests for COVID-19 and to get them in enough quantity so, that anyone could have access, regardless of symptoms.
Even as peoples’ priority shifts to getting the vaccine, COVID-19 testing sites like American Medical Response’s Eastfield Mall site are still going strong.
“We hired extra personnel so, we have more lines open when the demand is greater,” Leonardo explained.
Leonardo said that so far, testing has been somewhat stable with a little bit of a drop off after the holidays. However, he said by the end of this week’s school vacation he anticipates the line will get longer again.
“Especially now with folks away on school vacation, when they do return, they’re going to be required to show up with the test and the PCR testing being the standard is what we offer,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo said the site continues to remain open seven days a week and that people will get their test results in 24 to 48 hours.
“Although registration is not required is highly encouraged,” Leonardo said.
While he said people initially got tested for peace of mind, the gradual increase in cases over the course of the pandemic has made the chances of actual exposure much higher.
“Five or six family members have been infected, and therefore, now they’re coming to test to find out whether or not they were actually exposed or not,” Leonardo explained.
