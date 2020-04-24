SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After weeks of Gov. Charlie Baker calling for ramped up coronavirus testing across the state, it's now happening.
Western Mass News is getting answers on more local testing sites where those who are sick can get a rapid COVID-19 test.
There are now five ambulatory testing sites available through Baystate Health and state officials said they are expanding testing at Caring Health Center on Main Street in Springfield.
The governor’s office announced this week that expanded COVID-19 testing would be made available to 12 community health centers in eastern and central Massachusetts.
When asked about western Massachusetts at Thursday’s press conference, Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said they’ve provided more testing for a community health location in Springfield too.
“I think it was almost quadruple the amount of testing in Springfield, and Caring Group is a western Mass. community health center, which is one of the health centers that we expanded testing at,” Sudders said.
Within the Baystate Health system, there are now five ambulatory locations in western Massachusetts - one each in Greenfield, Westfield, and Ware and two in Springfield.
Dr. Glenn Alli, medical director of community primary care service at Baystate, said the tests are done at no co-pay cost to the patient, but he said you cannot drive up and expect to be tested right away.
“The testing is by appointment only at the testing site. That’s to ensure the safety of the individual,” Alli explained.
Alli said the patient must first receive a testing order through their primary care physician and then get referred to a site. He said there’s capacity to test 80 people a day at each site and said, so far, they have not needed to raise that ceiling.
Because they now no longer have to send the kits away to be evaluated, Alli said, “the clinician has access to the result generally within 24 hours, which is much better than it had been a couple of weeks ago.”
Again, if you drive up to one of Baystate’s testing centers without an appointment, you will be turned away and referred back to your primary care doctor.
Alli said the test they are using is the nasopharyngeal swab. That’s the one that goes back all the way up your nose. He said their instruments are not yet validated for the throat swab and the more shallow nasal test.
