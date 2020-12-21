(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Christmas holiday is just a few days away and you might be planning to travel to spend it with loved ones.
Some who do may be getting a COVID-19 test to be safe and lines for coronavirus testing are just as long as they were before Thanksgiving.
The CDC is urging people to take on a virtual way of celebrating winter holidays this year, but for those traveling, regular COVID-19 safety measures still stand which, for many, includes getting tested for the coronavirus.
American Medical Response (AMR) is working hard to make sure test results are back in time before Christmas.
“So currently, our numbers in comparison to Thanksgiving was are trending to be equal, if not a little slightly higher,” said Patrick Leonardo, operations manager at AMR.
Leonardo told Western Mass News that results from tests taken between Monday and Tuesday will be back before Christmas, so they know if they are asymptomatic and can prevent the spread.
“We hear that a lot of people are gearing up their plans to go head out and travel despite the warnings that are out there, so I think those who are going to go out are going to, kind of, play it extra safe to keep it safe and not spread it to others without knowing,” Leonardo added.
Lines for COVID-19 testing wrapped around the Eastfield Mall on Monday.
AMR is also hosting an outdoor drive-thru testing site with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for Ludlow residents.
The Ludlow site will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they have a goal of getting residents their results within 48 hours for the holiday.
“Many questions come up as to why test if you're not sick. That's the exact reason why you should test, right? So we have many people carrying the virus unknowingly and spreading it to others,” Leonardo said.
AMR is asking residents to pre-register for the testing sites in Springfield and Ludlow.
- You can CLICK HERE to pre-register for the testing at Eastfield Mall in Springfield.
- You can also CLICK HERE to pre-register for the Ludlow testing.
