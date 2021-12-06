EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Health Department has teamed up with Curative to offer free public COVID-19 testing, beginning Monday.
Testing will be available on Mondays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Conference Room B (lower level) of City Hall.
A weekend site will be offered on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Eastworks, outside of the RMV.
Tests can be prescheduled, but the site will also accommodate walk-ins, while supplies last.
