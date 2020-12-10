AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Agawam report that it will soon be opening a COVID-19 testing center for its community.
Officials made the announcement Thursday and said that the site will be open to Agawam residents, as well as school and town employees.
You'll need to provide proof that you live or work there.
Town officials said the site will most likely be open on Thursday of next week - a week from today.
The hours will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
