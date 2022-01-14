SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—A second COVID-19 testing site is set to open up next week in Springfield.
City officials hope this new effort will ease the burden at the Eastfield Mall testing site.
This new site will open at Springfield Technology Park on Monday. Local leaders hope this helps with the testing demand in the city.
Long lines of cars waiting for COVID-19 tests at the Eastfield Mall testing site in Springfield on Friday.
Starting next week, those lines may get shorter, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new testing site at Springfield Technology Park set to open on Monday.
The new site is a reflection of the efforts by local officials to help reduce the traffic at the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall, wait times many times are hours long.
Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News in part, “I want to thank Governor Baker, Lt. governor Polito and Secretary Sudders for their efforts and following up on my request to provide much-needed relief…This second site location…Will provide relief for the staff at the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall.”
The new site will be open 7 days a week, noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
Meanwhile, with the cold winds and snow approaching, several local COVID-19 testing sites will be closed temporarily.
The Eastfield Mall testing site is closed on Saturday and just over in Holyoke their two stop the spread COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Saturday and Monday.
The new site at Springfield Technology Park will be giving out vaccines and booster shots as well.
