SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Testing sites in our area are seeing record demand ahead of the holiday weekend as concerns over the COVID-19 omicron variant continue to rise.
When we arrived at the testing site at the Eastfield Mall around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, it stretched all the way back through this parking lot.
Patrick Leonardo, Western Mass. operations manager for AMR, told us that was even longer earlier this morning extending back as far as the former Sears store.
As of 2:30 p.m., he said that the site was already at more than 1,500 today and he expects December to become their second busiest month this year.
"We've started to see lines develop a lot sooner than we have in the previous weeks…There are some people lining up as early as 6:30, 7 o'clock now, which we haven't seen in several weeks, so we're reaching levels of what we were doing in almost a year ago, January, reaching some all-time highs in terms of numbers of cars,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo explained that Thursday is your last chance to get tested if you want to ensure you’ll get a result before Christmas. Springfield resident Precious de Jesús was one of the last cars in line this afternoon, but she said she only had to wait about 30 minutes to get a test. She told Western Mass News that she decided to get herself and her kids tested to give her peace-of-mind before gathering with family this holiday.
"I'm looking forward to going to my father’s house with my two kids, but they currently aren't feeling too well, so I just want to make sure it's a cold and not a covid cold before seeing my family,” de Jesus noted.
AMR has adjusted its hours slightly for this week. On Wednesday, the site will be open its regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but on Thursday, they will be open 7 to 11 a.m.
Leonardo asks that while you wait in line, scan the QR code at the site to register before you get to the front to help move things along faster.
