(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many countries have developed contact tracing apps in hopes of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Now, some states in the U.S. are doing the same.
Despite the technology, the masses still aren't using them.
People aren't downloading these apps because of privacy concerns and it's also the reason why some officials aren't using them.
Governments in the U.S. and across the world are developing new strategies to help contain COVID-19. Many are using technology to help alert the public if they were exposed to the virus
“They estimate at least 60 percent of the population has to be participating in this,” said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
Prager said in the beginning, there were high hopes surrounding the idea of contact tracing apps, but months passed and many efforts have been a bust.
“In some countries, you have less than 25 percent,” Prager noted.
States like Virginia are now doing the same, using an app called Covidwise, but residents aren't downloading it.
“So far, 350,000 people have downloaded it out of Viriginia's population of 8 million,” Prager added.
Prager said the biggest concern for people he's talked to is privacy.
“How do I turn it off? That's what most people ask me,” Prager said.
In Massachusetts, there's no specific contact tracing app
“Contact tracing is done for the most part because of our low numbers internally,” said Springfield’s Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Caulton-Harris told Western Mass News they're using the community map from the Baker administration to analyze their progress.
“The map allows us to look across the Commonwealth and make decisions based on their rate,” Caulton-Harris added.
Springfield is in the map's yellow zone. Caulton-Harris said the city is doing better than both Worcester and Boston.
“Our job is to contact those individuals get the medical history, understand their symptoms, who they've been in contact with, and get in touch with those individuals, so we can follow up with those who have been exposed,” Caulton-Harris said.
She said an app for us isn't out of the question
“I would want to make sure there is security in the app, that the app was being utilized in a way that allows HIPAA and confidentiality,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Prager said overall, the privacy risks are minimal.
“There's already a tremendous amount of our data that's out there in using a smartphone every day. This not going to increase your risk on a privacy level,” Prager noted.
However, officials are worried of a potential data breach
“My concern would be that whatever app we consider using has a secure portal,”
Now, nearly 20 states in the United States are working on apps.
You can download an exposure notification app if you want to take part in apps available on the market. There is Apple's COVID-19 app as well as Viriginia's Covidwise, which we mentioned.
