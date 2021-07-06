EASTFIELD MALL VAX

(Western Mass News photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will officially close on Tuesday.

Last month, Governor Charlie Baker announced planned closing dates for each mass vaccination site in the state. Since June the sites have worked closely with the Commonwealth to ramp down operations.

The state will soon be ramping down operations and closing several mass vaccination sites across the Commonwealth.

With the closing of mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Baker-Polito administration is focused on increasing targeted community-based vaccine effort to reach remaining populations.

The vaccine site at the Eastfield Mall opened back on January 29, 2021 with walk-in appointments becoming available in May. It was the only mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Western Mass.

