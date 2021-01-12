SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A COVID-19 vaccination update came from Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday, as first responders have begun getting their shots.
The governor said the 119 vaccination sites set up around the state are extremely busy right now with first responders getting their COVID shots.
First responders on the front lines are now getting the coronavirus vaccine.
Gov. Baker visited an inoculation site at the Worcester Senior Center on Tuesday and said it's an important step in the fight against COVID-19.
“I want to thank all of the first responders that have received the vaccine and made the appointments. Obviously, getting the vaccine protects not only you but all the folks that you come in contact with within your community with COVID,” Gov. Baker said.
The governor said the state has been working to set up mass vaccination sites across the state.
The first location will be at Gillette Stadium, which will open for first responders on Monday. Another vaccination site is expected to open at the Big E fairgrounds in West Springfield.
“We put up 119 sites for first responders in less than a week because we knew the vaccine would be there,” Gov. Baker said.
Giving out the vaccine comes as coronavirus cases continue to impact the first responders in Springfield.
The police department has more than 30 employees out related to COVID-19, and the fire department is down more than 20.
As far as getting vaccinated after testing positive, Dr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center said people who have been infected with the virus do have a period of immunity.
But once someone has fully recovered, “if there is enough vaccine supply and there are first responders who have had COVID within the last 90 days, but they are interested in getting it and they are fully recovered, I would suggest that the guidelines would suggest that they should get that vaccine,” Dr. Roose said.
People who live in assisted living or are over the age of 75 are next in line to get the vaccine.
