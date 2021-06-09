(WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local COVID-19 vaccination sites will soon be closing.
West Springfield officials said that the West of the River collaborative regional vaccination site will close and end services on Thursday, June 17.
Additionally, Baystate Health has announced that they will stop vaccinations at their facility on Whitney Avenue in Holyoke on July 2.
Baystate noted that Friday, June 11 will be the last day to schedule or walk into the Holyoke site for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and July 2 will be the last day for the second dose. Those who wish to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will have until July 2 to schedule or walk into the site to receive their vaccination.
