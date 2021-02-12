LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Long lines at the Eastfield Mall have had many residents concerned about getting their COVID-19 shots, but there are other options.

All week, long lines wrapped around the Eastfield Mall as many eagerly waited to get their vaccines.

However, at Big Y in Longmeadow, Andrea Brinnel said, “In and out and they were really helpful.”

Brinnel, a Longmeadow resident, told Western Mass News she took her 82-year-old mother to get vaccinated last week and it was quick and easy.

“There was no one else in line. She was the only one there,” Brinnel added.

So why the difference?

“Just organization I guess,” Brinnel noted.

Stephanie Cloutier from Big Y’s pharmacy said Big Y is administering the Moderna vaccine to eligible groups in all of its pharmacies across the state by appointment only.

Just go online to bigy.com to make an appointment, then show up about five minutes before your scheduled time, walk straight back to the pharmacy counter, and they’ll take care of you from there.

“Then you'll wait in our observation area for 15 minutes just to make sure there's no reactions to the vaccine and then you'll be on your way,” Cloutier explained.

The best part is you don’t even have to be a Longmeadow resident.

“In order to get a vaccine in Massachusetts, you either have to live, work, or go to school in Massachusetts,” Cloutier noted.

One thing Cloutier stressed is to make sure you bring your insurance card

“If you have commercial insurance, make sure you bring your prescription insurance card. If you're on Medicare, make sure you bring you red, white, and blue Medicare Part A and B with you. Any insurance information you bring will be very helpful,” Cloutier said.

Pharmacy operation manager Nicole Millar told us appointments vary depending on supply and staffing.

“We find out on a weekly basis how many doses we'll be allocated as a company,” Millar said.

Western Mass News caught up with Barbara Tomes, who just received her COVID-19 shot to see how the process was for her.

“It went perfect. The shot was done before I realized it. It was so easy…I feel relieved. It's very close to where I live,” Tomes explained.

Tomes’ message to the community: “The sooner they get the shot, the better it is for everyone. We're out to protect everyone and it starts with us.”