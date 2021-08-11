HOLYOKE (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke is working to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19. On Wednesday, a community vaccine clinic was held at Holyoke High School's north campus.
On Tuesday, Holyoke Public Schools announced that face masks will be mandatory for all staff and students inside the classroom this fall. Just one day later, school administrators partnered with Holyoke Health Center to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
"We'd like to see all of our eligible children, 12 and older, as well as our staff, vaccinated. Certainly, that's our goal,” said Cynthia Carbone, director of health and wellness for Holyoke Public Schools.
The clinic was open to the public, but Carbone told Western Mass News the focus was students and school staff. The hope is to provide another layer of protection against the spread of COVID-19.
"We want families to think of getting the COVID-19 vaccine for their children, just like getting their backpacks and school supplies for school,” Carbone added.
While cases may be increasing in western Massachusetts with the new delta variant circulating, that's not the only thing currently on the rise.
A representative from Holyoke Health Center said they’ve seen an uptick in younger people coming to get vaccinated as we get closer to the start of the school year.
Many Holyoke Public School students were at Wednesday's clinic and lined up to get the shot. Antonio Maldonado is heading into seventh grade. He saw the effects COVI-19 can have on someone first-hand after his mother tested positive last year.
"My mother recently had COVID last year and I don't want to get COVID because I've seen the side effects of what happens when you have COVID,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado told Western Mass News he wanted to get the vaccine to protect himself and his family
Tatiana is a tenth grader at Holyoke High School. She got the vaccine for the same reason. Her goal is to show her unvaccinated family members that getting a shot is safe.
"She wants to show them that not getting the vaccine is worse. Hopefully by getting the vaccine, they'll see she got the vaccine and they'll go get the vaccine,” Tatiana explained.
