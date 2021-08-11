HOLYOKE (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Health Center is partnering with Holyoke Public Schools to host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday.
The clinic will be held at Holyoke High School's North Campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer vaccines will be administered in the school's small gym for anyone 12 or older. A clinic for second dose shots has been scheduled to take place on September 1st at the same time and location.
The clinic is open to students, families and staff members as well as any individual in the community in need of a vaccine.
Walk-ins will be accepted until 1 p.m. However, those who would like to make an appointment can do so by clicking here.
