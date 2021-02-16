SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vaccine clinic is opening up later this week in South Deerfield.
Tree House Brewing Company posted on their Facebook page that they will be hosting the clinic this Thursday and Friday for eligible people in Franklin County.
It will be held at their South Deerfield facility, which is the former Channing Bete building off Route 5.
Registration is required. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
