COVID coronavirus vaccine generic MGN 072220

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vaccine clinic is opening up later this week in South Deerfield.

Tree House Brewing Company posted on their Facebook page that they will be hosting the clinic this Thursday and Friday for eligible people in Franklin County.

It will be held at their South Deerfield facility, which is the former Channing Bete building off Route 5.

Registration is required.  You can CLICK HERE for more information.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.