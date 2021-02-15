SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A nationwide movement gained traction on social media, and it has to with the COVID-19 vaccine.
People are seeking extra doses of the vaccine trying to ensure they don’t get wasted.
Nationally, they are called vaccine hunters, and they try to go to vaccine clinics where they suspect there may be extra doses already taken out of storage.
Western Mass News wanted to see if people locally have been able to successfully get vaccinated early at locations like Eastfield Mall.
The phrase use it or lose it gained new significance in the era of COVID-19.
Specifically, there’s concern that COVID vaccines taken out of ultracold storage will go unused if a clinic has doses leftover.
Across the country, people have found that some providers are willing to give remaining doses at the end of the day to anyone regardless of their position on the vaccine priority list bringing to mind another phrase, being in the right place at the right time.
Nationwide vaccine hunters have established websites to help people find local resources for nabbing a leftover dose.
But when we filtered vaccinehunter.org for Massachusetts-based groups none came up.
“If there’s leftover why wouldn’t we want to, you know go there,” Wilbraham resident Linda Leger said.
Western Mass News spoke with Leger who is not yet eligible for the vaccine. While she said she is not trying to skip the line, she said she is willing to go to vaccine sites at the end of the day.
“We don’t want them to throw it away,” Leger said.
She said she has tried going to the Eastfield Mall site.
“Other people have told us to go because they’ve gotten the virus shot,” Leger explained.
But so far it hasn't been the right place or right time for her.
“One person told us no, they just don’t have anything, and they don’t even say check back. And another one said no, why don’t you walk the mall and come back later and keep asking and keep asking, and then we go back, and they say no there’s nothing in,” Leger said.
Western Mass News checked in with Curative, the company running the vaccine site.
A spokesperson said, “Curative has a process in which the number of doses prepared adheres to the number of appointments on that day to reduce the possibility of unused doses. Per Governor Baker's directive, only people with pre-established appointments will receive a vaccine dose at the Curative sites.”
For those who have been stuck inside, life is on hold until they can get both doses one and two.
“We don’t want to travel until we get both the shots,” Leger said.
On February 9, our Western Mass News crews witnessed workers at this location calling out to people in the parking lot offering extra vaccines. That was shortly after last week’s winter weather event.
