SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State residents 75 and older got the green light Wednesday to begin signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
While many people are left feeling frustrated and confused trying to schedule appointments help may be on the way.
People have been reaching out to Western Mass News angered with the online sign-up process, and now the city of Springfield is stepping up to try and help out their seniors.
“I miss hugging my grandchildren and my husband,” Longmeadow resident Roberta Ekmalian said.
Ekmalian said she woke up at 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning to try and book herself a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. She said the process was much harder than she expected.
“I don’t know if I’m excited about getting it finally or finally getting the appointment to get it,” Ekmalian said.
Although she was able to find a time slot, thousands of seniors 75 years and older across western Mass. weren't as lucky.
Many of these Phase 2 eligible seniors began reaching out to Western Mass News concerned about the availability of appointments and frustrated with the online hassle.
“Many of the elders probably don’t have a laptop or a computer at home, might not have an iPhone, might not be a computer savvy, and yet this is the ticket figuring out how to register I was really the ticket to getting a vaccine,” Chair of the Elder Affairs Committee Springfield City Councilor Tim Allen said.
Allen said he hears seniors’ struggles loud and clear. That's why the city is looking into bringing employees back into the currently closed senior centers to help book appointments.
That’s in the range of 10 to 15 people, but it’s an overwhelming task because of the number of seniors in Springfield,” Allen explained.
Allen said other ideas are floating around like, asking for community volunteers or creating a workforce to walk seniors through the registration process.
“We also talked about talking to the colleges for help where we got college kids and technology literate people who can maybe help out here,” Allen said.
While city officials continue to develop more concrete plans, Governor Charlie Baker said people should step up if they can help out.
“We would certainly urge family members and friends to help support older residents, help them book their appointments through that website if you can get that done for them,” Baker said.
Vaccinations for seniors 75 and older in Phase 2 begins on Monday.
