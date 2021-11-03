SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is officially approved for children ages 5 to 11 after final CDC sign-off last night. Shots have begun going out across the country and we wondered about in the Bay State.
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine for these younger children are now heading to hospitals and doctor's offices.
Dr. John O'Reilly, the head of pediatrics at Baystate Health, said western Massachusetts children could receive the vaccine as early as the end of the week. Baystate has ordered the vaccines, but O'Reilly said they don't expect to start giving them out for a few more days. He told Western Mass News that the vaccine will be extremely accessible to parents by being distributed to multiple pediatrician offices and pharmacies.
"We are getting ready to really roll this out. Our contact center, our appointment folks are getting ready. We're putting those schedules in. We're getting our deliveries set-up for our offices,” O’Reilly noted.
O'Reilly suggested parents get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. He said the only children who should not receive the shot are those allergic to the ingredients. If you are wondering if the vaccine is right for your child, O’Reilly said to contact your pediatrician.
Coming up on Western Mass News tonight at 5 p.m., we'll check in with other pediatric offices on their vaccination plans, as well as listening to parents on how they feel about the announcement.
