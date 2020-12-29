HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What started months ago as a nightmare in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is now taking a turn for the better.
Residents of the pandemic-ravaged facility were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first veteran got the shot Tuesday morning.
A bit of positivity coming out of the home where more than 75 veterans died this year after testing positive for COVID-19.
“He is the first resident inside the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Robert Aucoin, a retired Airforce veteran said.
The first step in ending the pandemic that ravaged the home in early spring, and led to criminal charges against members of the home’s management.
Cheryl Turgeon's father lived through the deadly outbreak at the home.
“It’s a sense of relief and peace for 2021. No one is more deserving in this first round of vaccine distribution than the veterans and dedicated health caregivers at the home,” Turgeon said.
“The soldiers’ home being offered the vaccine is great but they should have been first on the list due to the loss of so many of our veterans in the spring,” one unnamed member of a Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident said.
Western Mass News spoke with another family member whose husband lives at the home. She asked us not to use her name and said she hasn’t seen her husband since November.
In-person visits were shut down due to COVID-19 cases, and state officials said they will not reopen until there are 14 days with no positive test results among staff and residents.
After a traumatic year, the isolation the families were feeling from their loved ones grew heavy during the holiday season.
“I wasn’t there to be able to see him opening his gifts again. I thought that was disgusting,” the unnamed resident’s family member said.
Staff members will also be able to get the vaccine. Residents who are currently getting care at the Holyoke Medical Center were able to be vaccinated starting last week.
