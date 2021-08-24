EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 concerns in Hampden county are rapidly increasing. There is one confirmed case in a long-term care facility in East Longmeadow and several cases in Granville tied to two community events.
Western Mass News spoke with a family member whose sister is in Care-One in East Longmeadow. She says she’s worried about her sister’s safety with a confirmed COVID case in the building. Meanwhile, over in Granville a funeral home and a church are both tied to at least 10 COVID cases.
“I just want my sister to be safe, and I want them to come out with some kind of information for the family members so we can be at ease,” Sara Prieto said.
Prieto said she was shocked to hear she couldn’t visit her sister in Care-One in East Longmeadow on Tuesday, a long-term care facility.
After hearing rumors a COVID-19 case was the cause, she turned to Western Mass News for help after she says the facility left her out of the loop.
“These patients are people’s sisters and daughters and brothers and parents, and we’re not trying to bother anyone; we just want to know that they are ok,” Prieto said.
Western Mass News reached out to Care-One for answers. They say in part, “The facility had a resident test positive from a community-based transmission and has since been transferred to a COVID capable facility. The facility is temporarily closed to visitors while officials conduct outbreak testing.”
After what happened at the Soldiers’ Home or nobody was informed, and so many people died. It is concerning that with my sister‘s condition she can’t talk or move; it’s my concern that she might get infected,” Prieto said.
While Prieto said she’s waiting for more information from the facility, COVID-19 concerns are also hitting the town of Granville.
The town of Granville said they’re monitoring clusters of cases from two spreader events on August 9 at Forastiere Funeral Home in Southwick and August 10 at the Granville Federated Church.
The town says at least 10 cases have been confirmed stemming from these events.
They say in part, “This is a serious increase and impact upon our small community, and it is more cases in one weekend than in the first six months of the epidemic between March and October 2020.”
Health officials say Granville has a vaccination rate of just 50 percent, and they’re urging the public to roll up their sleeves for a shot.
There is a vaccine mandate for employees in long-term care facilities with a deadline of October 10.
