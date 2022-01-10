SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 is to blame for the delayed start to the school day in South Hadley on Monday.
South Hadley Public Schools operated under a two-hour delay today. The decision was announced Sunday night on the district’s Facebook page. According to school officials, the two-hour delay is due to a shortage of bus drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s just a hot mess and I feel really bad for the kids mostly because their lives have been so turned upside down by this,” said Deb Banks
Western Mass News caught up with parents who shared their reaction to Monday's delayed opening.
“If we have to be delayed, we have to be delayed. As long as they don’t stop school and go on the computer’s again, I am good with it,” said Cheryl Gibson.
Parents told Western Mass News they are thankful the district is taking care of students and staff as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the area.
“It’s got to be what it’s got to be COVID is spiking…Just take care of the students and the staff, that’s all, that’s all I care about,” Gibson noted.
Banks added, “I’m really grateful for the administration. They’ve actually been really helpful…So I think that they’re being very transparent. It’s just a hot mess and everyone is just doing their best.”
Western Mass News reached out to the bus company, Five Star Transportation, for more information about the COVID-19 situation among bus drivers. We were directed to the South Hadley school superintendent for comment. Our calls to the superintendent have not yet been returned.
