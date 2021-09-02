LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Celebratory time for many heading into Labor Day weekend. starting Thursday, hundreds are expected to gather together for the 73rd anniversary of the famous “Our Lady of Fatima Parish Celebration” also known as “Ludlow Festa.” Due to a recent spike in COVID cases, health officials are advising everyone attending to take precautions.
Though it’s not mandatory, health officials are recommending everyone to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
Hundreds of people expected to make their way to Ludlow to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of our lady of Fatima Festa, which runs from today through Monday. This annual event includes a festival, outdoor mass and a candlelight procession where people can enjoy plenty of food and beverages celebrating Portuguese folklore dance, fireworks, and a beer garden. One Festa goer said he missed this event.
"It's nice to be back ya know it's been a couple years since I haven't been here and last year was just not good havin' it so it's nice to see the culture back and everyone back out and enjoying themselves," said eventgoer Joao Ferreira.
Though an exciting time, health officials are warning people to mask up due to a recent spike in COVID cases. Officials told us they’re seeing a spread of the virus in all age groups but mainly from those who are in their 20’s to 50’s. The Board of Health said this week alone there were a total of 97 positive cases and 58% totally vaccinated residents for the virus. They’re asking all residents attending this event regardless of whether or not you got the vaccine to wear a mask both outdoors and indoors because of the close proximity here.
Baystate Health will have their mobile vaccine bus Sunday from 1-4 p.m. You don’t need to book an appointment and it's completely free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.