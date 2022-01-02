CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The Chicopee school department handed out at hope testing kits to teachers and staff at Dulong Circle Sunday.
Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark, who expressed how important it is to keep school staff alive and healthy.
“We want to keep everyone safe and healthy we've done well and we want to continue doing well after the holidays so this is one measure and we will continue with all of the other mitigation measures we've been using,” explained Clark.
Clark said she would encourage everyone to get the vaccine. And they are trying their hardest to keep schools open for students and families.
