HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College has been extended through June.
As cases are going up in the Bay state lines and wait times to get a test are going down.
Workers Western Mass News spoke to at the Holyoke Community College COVID-19 testing site said lines are a lot shorter now compared to how they were just a few months ago.
“It was busy last night cause everything's starting to open up more so, everybody's coming to make sure that they're still staying safe,” CNA Mary Nadeau said.
But that seems to have been just a small rush. The line for COVID-19 testing Wednesday at HCC was non-existent by mid-morning.
CNAs and swabbers on-site from Fallon Ambulance Service said the number of people getting tested has been tapering off over the last few months as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to rollout.
“Pretty much since the vaccine came in, we have noticed it's been slowing down though we have spurts off and on,” CNA Maxine Coates said.
"It's always the last hour people will show up like last second, but since the vaccine, it's definitely slowed down,” swabber Addison Walker said.
Before Thanksgiving, the HCC site was testing a couple of hundred cars an hour. Now they test a few hundred a day.
“I swabbed somebody today who said this is way better than the last time they came, which was a few months ago, and he had to wait five hours the first time he came, and now it's just you come, and then you leave,” Walker explained.
While many believe the need for testing isn't as high right now Governor Charlie Baker said during his briefing Tuesday that the vaccine rollout is no reason to let your guard down.
“No one in Massachusetts who thinks they've been exposed to someone who might have had COVID or had COVID should have any concerns about their ability to get tested. There are sites in every corner of Massachusetts. Testing is an easy way for you to protect yourself, protect your friends, protect your neighbors, protect your co-workers, protect your families, and help stop the spread of the virus,” Baker said.
