(WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are closed Friday due to the snowstorm.
Those locations including the AMR testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Northampton Health Department's walk-in vaccine clinic at the Elk's Lodge in Florence, and the testing site at Millside Park in Easthampton.
The Stop the Spread sites at Holyoke Community College and the War Memorial are also closed.
As of right now, the Holyoke Mall site will still be open, but their hours will be reduced to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.