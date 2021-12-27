SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Lines and lines of people stopped by COVID-19 testing sites around the country and Western Mass Monday following the Christmas weekend.
One of those busy places was the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. People lined up here before 7 Monday morning to get tested.
“We got here at 10:13. It is 11:40 now,” South Hadley resident Jessica Corbeil told Western Mass News Monday morning.
Corbeil waited in line for an hour and a half with her two kids and husband to get a COVID-19 test on Monday. Six lanes opened for testing at 7 a.m. Western Mass News found cars lined up from parking lot to parking lot. The wait itself did not seem to be that bad for Corbeil's two kids.
“We have a 9-year-old and we have a 15-month old baby in the back seat, and he has been amazing, sitting, waiting, because he’s very impatient and he’s hungry right now. So, McDonald's looks like it's in our future," Corbeil said.
She told us that she got her and her family tested now because of holiday plans they have for New Years. Like many, she was gathered with family for the Christmas weekend, but found out that one of her family members may have been exposed.
“So there is a possibility that our nephew could have been a close contact,” she explained.
Corbeil did not think she and her family had COVID but, with the omicron variant spreading, she wanted to double-check.
Patrick Leonardo, the Operations Manager at the AMR testing site at the mall said that many people could know someone who tested positive for COVID-19 at this point, so everyone should be careful when gathering with others.
“We need everybody at this point to step back, become compliant again, stay six feet apart, wear your masks, be responsible, and hold back on some of the large gatherings right now, as we are entering probably the highest peak we’ve seen since we started COVID testing at the mall,” Leonardo told us.
This came as Springfield COVID cases have reached over one thousand.
