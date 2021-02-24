AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's that time of year when coyote sightings are on the rise because this is their peak breeding season, from now through early March.
Western Mass News got answers on what precautions pet owners should take.
“Everywhere ya know it's not unusual to see them waltzing down the main street,” Agawam Animal Control Officer Allison Strong said.
Breeding season is underway and sightings are up. Strong said the danger of attack is high, especially for small dogs. This came as a surprise to Erin Derus and her dog Tonto Maximus visiting Agawam from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
“I didn't realize they roamed the town. We’re from where there’s a lot of fields and wilderness, and it's not as populated as here,” Derus explained.
Derus is on a traveling nursing assignment with her friend. She said she'll make sure to take precautions with Tonto.
“Yeah, we’ll definitely not let him outside by himself, keep him on a leash,” Derus said.
Keeping your dog on a leash even at home can be crucial. But Strong said leaving them in your backyard can be dangerous too.
“It’s not unusual for a coyote to hop a fence this time of year. And while they’re not actively seeking out your little dog for food, they’re all in heat, and they’re really cranky,” Strong said.
But Strong said people shouldn't be concerned about coyotes traveling in packs.
“They don’t live in huge family groups. So a lot of people would say oh it was really eerie 2 a.m. this morning. I could hear them and it sounded like a group of 60 or 70 of them. They are really good at making a ton of different vocalizations,” Strong said.
With the breeding season finished -typically in early March coyotes will begin giving birth in April and May which will again lead to more sightings around the area.
