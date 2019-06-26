Crackdown on illegal dirt bike riders in Springfield results in one arrest.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a Springfield man and seized two dirt bikes and a moped in an effort to crack down on illegal dirt bike riding in the city.
This arrest comes five days after an illegal dirt bike rider threw a chunk of concrete at an officer and tossed a brick through the rear window of a Springfield Police cruiser.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood executed an undercover operation under the direction of Capt. David Martin and Lt. Aaron Butler.
As a result, police arrested 18-year-old Springfield resident Christian Rivera on Carver Street, and officials also seized two dirt bikes and a moped.
Rivera is being charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, equipment violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a snow/recreational vehicle on a public way, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Acting Commissioner Clapprood stated that "there is a zero tolerance policy for these offenders".
Rivera is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment within the next couple of days.
