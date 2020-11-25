AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the colder weather rolling in, homelessness across the state starts to increase.
As people struggle to find a warm bed to sleep in, shelters have struggled to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, one local shelter has been able to reopen and offer 24 hour care.
“People are desperate. These are difficult times…so we’re really concerned how this is going to play out,” said Kevin Noonan, executive director of Craig’s Doors.
Craig’s Doors shelter in Amherst first opened at the First Baptist Church back in 2011 with the mission to find permanent affordable housing for the homeless.
Noonan told Western Mass News that his team had to relocate the shelter because of the pandemic.
“We’re grateful to the UU Society of Amherst for opening their doors. Without them, people would be in trouble right now,” Noonan explained.
Craig’s Doors is now at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst, which offers more space to practice social distancing.
Susan Rice, president of the society, said she wanted to help with the Craig’s Doors mission.
“During these dark times, it provided our congregation with a way to do something meaningful and locally to make a difference,” Rice noted.
The shelter has been full, housing 14 guests since opening on November 1 and offering more than just a corner for people to call their own.
Guests have access to three meals a day, showers, and resources to help get them on their feet.
“Now that we’re getting geared up, we’re going to have case managers and this rapid rehousing service…basically helping people connected where they are now and where they want to be. Getting from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ is not always as easy as it sounds and you have to figure out what point ‘B’ is, whether that is housing or rehab or a job so we try to do all of it,” Noonan added.
Despite all the negative impacts of this pandemic, Noonan said without COVID-19, Craig’s Doors would have never received extra funding to expand operations to 24 hours.
“COVID is a horrible thing and the number of tragic deaths, but it’s brought with it some funding that we wouldn’t have had otherwise. We would never be able to open 24 hours a day, not through this pandemic, and the CARES Act that was passed previously by Congress, we hope they do it again because a lot needs to be done,” Noonan said.
The funding also brought something else: a second location.
New to Craig’s Doors this year, they started renting out a motel in addition to the shelter at the UU Society of Amherst right down the street and they really focus on giving females, people with disabilities, and elderly a place to stay in hopes of finding them a more permanent place to live.
Craig’s Doors will be extending their 2021 season this year through the spring and summer months.
