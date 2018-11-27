SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you’re looking to buy or rent a home, listen up. There’s a scam on the market that you need to be aware of.
One local realtor spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about his listing that was stolen.
Jordan Healy has been a realtor at RR and Company Realty for four years and as of recently, two of the homes that he had listed online and rented out were taken off of his site and used on Craigslist.
"About two weeks later, we were on Craigslist and we saw an ad for the exact same listing using the exact same verbiage we used for a thousand dollars less," Healy explained.
Healy decided to play along with the person who posted the ad, pretending he was interested in renting the home. He quickly found out that the scammer didn’t want his money, but his personal information.
"What they were looking for was for me to fill out an application for them and on that application contained my social security number and date of birth, all my previous addresses," Healy added.
Applications like that are typical when you're looking to rent a home, but there are ways to avoid this.
As a realtor, Healy suggests either using a professional, but if you are going to use sites such as Craigslist or anything similar to that do some serious investigative work before you give out any information.
Police told Western Mass News that these scams happen often, so be aware and if it's too good to be true, it is.
"So report it if you see anything suspicious, if you see anything fishy going on with the locks, or a sign that's up at the house, report it to the police immediately," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
As for Healy, he plans on filing a police report to prevent this from happening to another realtor or hopeful renter.
