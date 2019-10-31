HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tractor trailer versus car crash being reported on I-91 North in Holyoke.
Western Mass News confirmed the crash with State Police and they tell us the accident is near the rest area.
The left lane of I-91 Northbound is closed right now.
This was before 10 a.m. Thursday.
At this time it's unknown if anyone has been injured in the crash.
State Police and EMS crews are on scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation. As soon as more details become available, we'll update this story.
