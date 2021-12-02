Gill cruiser crash 120221

Photo provided by Gill Police

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser in Franklin County.

Gill Police said that a cruiser, which was being driven by Chief Christopher Redmond, was waiting to make a left turn onto Turners Falls Road in Bernardston when it was hit in the back by another car.

Redmond then provided first-aid to those injured in the other vehicle, who were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center.  Their conditions, nor the extent of their injuries, are not known.  Redmond declined medical attention at the scene.

Police noted that preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the other vehicle didn't use care in stopping and collided with the cruiser.  A witness also told investigators that the other vehicle was reportedly 

The crash remains under investigation by Mass. State Police.

