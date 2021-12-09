SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers dealt with some traffic backups Thursday morning after a crash on I-91 Northbound in Springfield.
The crash was first reported just after 7 a.m. By 7:30 traffic was backed up beyond the Route 5 and Exit 1 on-ramp.
At 8 a.m., drivers were reporting stop and go traffic on Rt 5 in Longmeadow between Converse Street and I-91. As of 8:30 a.m. traffic was moving again normally.
It's unclear if snowy road conditions had anything to do with the crash at this time.
Still no word on any injuries.
