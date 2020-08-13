SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An afternoon crash is causing traffic delays in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, the driver of a stolen vehicle didn't stop for police while traveling along East Columbus Avenue.
A short time later, the stolen car reportedly ran a red light and collided with a truck at the intersection of Union Street and East Columbus Avenue.
Walsh said the driver of the stolen car was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries and will be facing charges.
The driver of the truck was able to walk away from the crash.
Traffic is currently being diverted around the area of the crash. The rowad will reopen once the cars are towed and the scene is clear.
