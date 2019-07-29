ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of the center of Orange is closed to traffic due to a crash.
Orange Police said that authorities are awaiting the arrival of the Mass. State Police reconstruction team to the scene.
Additional information about the crash is not immediately available.
The closure will remain in place while police conduct their investigation, which could take several hours.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.