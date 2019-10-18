WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of a busy West Springfield road is closed due to a crash.
West Springfield Police said that Birnie Avenue is closed after a truck collided with a utility pole.
In photos provided by police, the crash appears to be near the intersection of Hemlock Hill Road.
It's not immediately known if any injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
