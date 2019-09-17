HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash has closed down a portion of a busy Holyoke roadway.
Holyoke Police said that Northampton Street (Route 5) is closed between Sargeant Street and Ridgewood Avenue, in the area of Friendly's, after a pickup truck hit a utility pole.
Crews from Holyoke Gas and Electric are now working to repair the pole.
As a result, Route 5 is closed between Sargeant Street and
No injuries were reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
